SMITH, Holden

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Holden H.

Age 85, of Pace, FL, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Holden was born on March 15, 1936, to William H. Smith and Louise Haid Smith. He retired from Champion International Paper Company where he was a project engineer for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Joann Schurger Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly McCarthy and husband Robert of Pace, FL; brother-in-law Glenn Schurger and wife Yvonne of Hamilton, OH; three grandchildren, Jennifer Lott (Jason) of Kingwood, TX, Robert Steckler of Kemah, TX, and Katie Lawton (Shaun) of League City, TX; and eight great-grandchildren. Internment will be Greenwood Cemetery of Hamilton at a later date.

