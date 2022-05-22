SMITH, Herbert J.



"Herbe"



Age 88, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, May 19, 2022. Herbe was born in West Alexandria, Ohio, in 1933 to Jack H. Smith and Mary Brooks. He was a 1951 graduate of Dixon High School. Herbe was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1953 – 1955. After his service in the Army, he worked as a supervisor at NCR in Dayton, Ohio, where he met his wife of 66 years, Bessie. As a boy, he gave his heart to



Jesus. In his later years, his passion for the Lord grew; he loved singing for the Lord and playing on the church praise team with his family. Through the years, he attended Bellbrook Community Church, Kettering Assembly of God, and Dorothy Lane Baptist Church. He also loved sharing the Good News of the gospel that Jesus came and died on the cross for our sins.



Herbe's greatest passion in life was playing and performing music. He was an accomplished pianist, guitarist, singer /songwriter, and recording artist. His musical career catapulted him into the spotlight, making him a Southwestern Ohio celebrity. Entertaining fueled him. He loved to perform, whether it was for a small, private gathering or for thousands at UD Arena. For many years, he owned and operated a nightclub in Hills & Dales Shopping Center in Kettering, Ohio, called "The Music Man". For many years Herbe worked as a Realtor in the Dayton area. He could still always be found with a guitar or piano within his reach.



Preceded in death by his parents Jack (Dollene) Smith and Mary Brooks Newman and 2 sisters, Juanita Schmidt and Gail Taylor and granddaughter Hope Carter. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bessie; 2 daughters, Gwendolyn (Ed) Fisher and Stephanie (Randy) Carter; 11 grandchildren, Jason Fisher, Bryan (Kathryn) Fisher, Kevin Fisher, Dalton Fisher, Katie



(Jason) Noel, Andrew (Kandyse) Carter, Amos (Delores) Carter, Abigail (Maxwell) Beach, Stephan Carter, Nina Rains, Nick (Dawnette) Carter; 18 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Caleb, Levi and Samuel Noel, Emery and Ava Carter, Oliver and Raelyn Beach, Amelia Aucker, Emmaline Fisher, Lily and Toby Carter, Adam and Sophira Rains, Matthew Aquino, AJ, Justin, and



Cameron Carter; 1 great-great grandson, Abel Kyrie



Carter-Ames; 2 sisters, Betty Sisco, Ruby (Ken) Lipscomb; 5 brothers Bob (Wanda) Smith, Carl (Judy) Smith, Art (Phyllis) Smith, Glen (Joy) Smith, Keith (Vicki) Smith; brother-in-law Marion Schmidt and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Bellbrook Community Church, 3815 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH, with Pastor Andrew



Carter and Pastor Tom Kehr. Burial in Bellbrook Cemetery. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Day City Hospice. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr. Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com