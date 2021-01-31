SMITH, Hannah Kay



26, of Springfield, passed away January 28, 2021, in her home. She was born on January 2, 1995, in Dayton, Ohio. Hannah leaves to cherish her memory her father and stepmother, Randy Hullinger and Lorie



Allen of Springfield; sister, Nadia Smith; five stepsiblings, Natalie, Paul, Hannah,



Nicholas, and Jeffrey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Smith, and sister, Brittany Smith. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services starting at 8:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at



