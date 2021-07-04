SMITH, Grace

SMITH (nee: Johnson), Grace R.



89, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in her home. Born July 25, 1931, in Jett's Creek, KY, to Abraham L. and Elizabeth (nee: Jett) Johnson, she was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in South Lebanon. Grace enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and shopping. A loving and caring woman, Grace exhibited great strength in her lifetime. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first



husband, Harold Smith, her second husband, Stephen Smith, her son, Bard, and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Brett Harper) Smith-Harper, her son, Russell (Janet) Smith, her five grandchildren, Michael (Shauna), Natalie, Michelle, Ezekiel and Elijah, and her four great-grandchildren, Sienna, Samuel, Luke and Izabella, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10 AM until 12 Noon with the service immediately following at 12 Noon, all at the First Baptist Church of South Lebanon. Reverend Dave Frasure officiating. Interment follows in Morrow Cemetery. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences available by visiting www.Hoskinsfh.com.

