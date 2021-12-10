SMITH, Geraldine "Gerrie"



Geraldine "Gerrie" Smith, age 89 of Okeana, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Fairfield, Ohio. Born



August 9, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Sollie and Pearl Mae (Collins) Neal.



Gerrie a 1950 graduate of Hamilton High School married Charles Edward Smith in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Gerrie a member of Macedonia Christian Church, Harrison Senior



Center and Harrison Senior Choir retired from Miami University after 25 years.



Gerrie is survived by her children Michael (Toni) Sowers, Jeff (Patty) Sowers, Debbie (Gary) Rice and Phillip (Della) Sowers. Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 16. Dear



sister of Betty Jean Mullins.



Preceded in death by her parents Sollie and Pearl Mae Neal, husband Charles Edward Smith, daughter Pamela Sue Sowers and brother Sollie Neal Jr.



Visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Scott Holland officiating all at Jackman Hensley Funeral Home, 215 Broadway Street, Harrison, Ohio 45030. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Cemetery, Harrison, Ohio.



Memorials may be directed to Harrison Senior Center, 300 George Street, Harrison, Ohio 45030.

