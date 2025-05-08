Smith, Geraldine

Smith, Geraldine M.

Geraldine M. Smith, 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, April 26, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, May 10, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends from 10 am- 11 am. Interment 9 am Monday, May 12, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery.

