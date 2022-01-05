SMITH, George

SMITH, Jr., Colonel George Arnold (Retired)



Went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 1, 2022. His passing was the



result of complications from a 23 year battle with cancer,



exacerbated by COVID-19.



George was born on November 9, 1942, to George Arnold and Lafoy Smith in Memphis,



Tennessee. George was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force after his graduation from Memphis State University in 1964. He went on to serve with distinction in



several posts including Hof Air Station (Germany), Vietnam, the Pentagon, and Yakota Air Base (Japan) as well as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. During his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit and multiple Meritorious Service Metals. He retired from his role as Vice-Commander of the Foreign Technology Division, Air Force Intelligence at Wright- Patterson AFB in 1989.



George is dearly loved, gratefully remembered and deeply missed by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Jean Smith, and their children Craig Smith and Ana Smith, his sister Noreta Morgan, and many other family and friends around the country.



George's memorial service will be held Friday, January 7 at Fairborn First Baptist Church at 12 pm, visitation from 11:00 am until the time of service. George will be laid to rest with military honors at Dayton National Cemetery at 2 pm. The service will be officiated by George's son, Rev. Craig Smith.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in George's name to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org). Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

