SMITH, Frances

SMITH (Castle),



Frances Norene



81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Frances was born in Dayton, OH, on March 11, 1941, to Hodley and Catherine (Nicely) Castle. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepson Glen Smith and grandson Blake Howard. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Franklin Smith and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Frances was the loving mother to Gerald (Mary Jane) Howard of New Carlisle, Todd Howard of Lago, Florida, Lisa (Jack) Scherbauer of Centerville, Scott (Donna) Howard of Dayton, and Brett Howard of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was also the dedicated grandmother to Stephanie (Josh) Oehler, Stacy (Raymond) White, Jason (Deana) Howard, Justin (Jessica) Howard, Blaine (David) Cline, LeeAnn Scherbauer, Brock Howard, Matthew Howard, Kyle Scherbauer, and Maria Jansen and great-grandmother to 19 beautiful great-grandchildren. Frances loved her family deeply and was proud of each one of them for their many accomplishments.



Frances graduated from Patterson Cooperative High School in 1959. Frances worked at several places over the years including NCR, Main Auto Parts and Elder-Beerman. She retired to spend more time with her family and travel with her husband Franklin. Frances served for many years as a member of the Milton Athletic Club Women's Auxiliary and was a past President.



Frances enjoyed traveling, watching Nascar and sports, arts and crafts, decorating her home, playing cards, watching old movies, spending time with her husband and gathering with her family.



Funeral services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel on Monday, August 15th. Friends may visit with family from 10am-11:45am until services begin. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery (VA) at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

