SMITH, Everett D.



Our beloved father, grandfather, and dear friend, Everett Dale Smith, affectionately known as 'Smitty" passed from this life at the age of 100, on February 2, 2022. While being generally of good health for his many years, Everett succumbed to a sudden illness, passing with the grace of one who lived a full and honorable life.



He was born on November 29, 1921, in Bevis, Ohio, son of Rev. Clarence and Mary (Barnhart) Smith. Everett is survived by his daughter Carol, Kapaa, Hawaii, son Rick, Centerville, Ohio, grandchildren Jeff (wife Michelle), Brian, and Alyson (husband Tyler Cochran), and great-grandsons Jordan and Wesley Smith. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years Jean (Woods) Smith, his brothers Dwight and Donald, and daughter-in-law Debbie (Bick) Smith.



A memorial service will be held Saturday May 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home in Miamisburg, Ohio, with Rev. Joe Getts officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:30 AM prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Church, Miamisburg, Ohio, or to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be



