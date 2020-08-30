SMITH, Evelyn Marie Evelyn Marie Smith, 86, went home to be with her Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born in Middletown on August 13, 1934, to parents, Frank and Dorothy (Snyder) Nitterhouse. Evelyn was a member of Miltonville Baptist Church for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, gardening, Christian music, and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds & Bengals. Evelyn loved the Lord and her family. Evelyn is survived by her son, James (Monica) Smith; granddaughter, Melissa (Keith) Overfield; great-granddaughter, Lily Marie Overfield; sister, Charlotte Swarts; brother-in-law, Gary Smith; and many nieces & nephews. Evelyn was a kind and wonderful lady. She will be sadly missed by her friends & family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alda; son, Steven; parents; and sister, Joan Nitterhouse. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Miltonville Baptist Church, 4475 Elk Creek Rd., Madison Township, with Pastor Jesse Combs officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the church. Burial will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Miltonville Baptist Church, 4475 Elk Creek Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

