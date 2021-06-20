journal-news logo
X

SMITH, Edna

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SMITH, Edna Charlotte

100, of Springfield, passed away November 28, 2020, in Good Shepherd Village. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 26, in Glen Haven Chapel with Pastor Aaron White officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top