SMITH, Edna Charlotte



100, of Springfield, passed away November 28, 2020, in Good Shepherd Village. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 26, in Glen Haven Chapel with Pastor Aaron White officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

