SMITH, Donald Archie



Donald Archie Smith, 87, gently passed into the arms of God on Mar 27, 2021, surrounded by family in his home in



Franklin, IN. Viewing Friday, April 9, 2-4 and 6-8 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service



and Crematory, Greenwood



Chapel. Celebration of life



service will be at 1:30, April 10, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Adams Dr., Franklin, IN, with viewing from 10 to 12. He will be laid to rest in Ohio at a later date. You may read Don's full Obituary at



www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory.

