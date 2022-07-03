SMITH, Donald J. "Don"



85, of Springfield and formerly Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away on June 29, 2022, at the Springfield, Ohio, Masonic Home. He was born on May 21, 1937, in Dayton, OH, to the late Leroy and Elsie (Petitjean) Smith. He served as a Dayton Firefighter for 28 years retiring as a lieutenant in 1990. Don was also the owner and licensed real estate Broker of Town & Country Realty for over 40 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending many long summer vacations fishing off Manitoulin Island in Ontario, Canada.



He is survived by his wife, Helen Jean (Howard) Smith, and her daughter Karen (Gary) Burchfield; his ex-wife, Doris A. Smith, and their three children Donna (Dave) Muldoon, Steve Smith, and John (Laura) Smith; his brother Robert, sister-in-law Marla Wagner; and 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Elsie; twin brother David; brother Paul; and sisters-in-law Mary and Pat.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, OH. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 5 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Don will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Ohio Masonic Home Foundation.



https://ohiomasonichomefoundation.org/give/.



Online condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



