SMITH-CUMMINS, Rashelle C. "Shelley," 53, of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at her home. She was born to Walter, Jr. & Linda Smith on Sept. 26, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio. Shelley was a 1987 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School. She had worked as a beautician for Montage in Centerville and Shear Joy in Vandalia. Shelley was a cancer survivor and organ donor. She was a member of American Legion Post #668 Ladies Auxiliary and was a social member of V.F.W. Post #4615. Shelley was preceded in death by her father Walter L. Smith, Jr. and her grandparents. Survived by her husband of 11 years, Ronald Cummins, Jr.; her mother, Linda Smith; daughters, Madyllen Cummins & Jessica Mann (Mike); sister, Renee Smith; brother, Walter "Scooter" Smith, III; grandchildren, Addison & Kylie; aunts & uncles, Marian Stafford, Diane Deluca, Steve Olekas (Laura) & Tony Olekas (Dee); special friends, Carol Jackson, Kelly Haines & Angie Snyder; her beloved cats, Olive, Gracie & Buster; many more friends and "they know who they are." A memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

