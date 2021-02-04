SMITH, Cromer

SMITH, Jr.,



Cromer William



On January 25, 2021, Cromer William Smith, Jr., 84, passed peacefully from this life into his eternal home, surrounded by family and friends. He



was born in Fredericksburg,



Virginia, to Cromer William Smith, Sr., and Pearl Corbin Smith. He graduated from James Monroe High School in 1954 and from Bowling Green State University in 1959. He earned his Master of Education degree from Ohio University in 1968. Cromer was commissioned into the United States Air Force in 1959 where he served for 21 years. After retiring from the USAF, he became a family financial planner with First Command in Beavercreek, Ohio. The highlight of Cromer's life was his marriage to



Margaret Ann, daughter of Robert and Margaret Longsworth, in December of 1959. Cromer and Peggy spent 61 special years together creating an amazing legacy of love and service. The delight of their lives has been their children, Tara Virginia DeRouen and Taun Cromer Smith and grandsons Charles Wayne Wooten and James Robert Wooten. Papa and Granny have been blessed with two great-granddaughters, Jaelyn and Macie Jo Wooten, who have been their special sunshine. Cromer was a great family man and friend. He will be greatly missed by those he has left behind, including many nieces and nephews and their children who share great memories of "Uncle Cromer". Cromer will always be remembered as a



caretaker. Whenever there were jobs to be done for anyone, he would be found in the background making sure everything was complete. He did not wait to be asked; he saw the need and fulfilled it. Cromer was able to fulfill his dream to ".....live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man." (Samuel Foss). Cromer leaves behind his wife, Peggy, children Tara (Michael) DeRouen and Taun Smith, grandson James Wooten, great-granddaughters Jaelyn and Macie Jo Wooten, brother-in-law Robert (Carol) Longsworth, sisters-in-law, Sally Allen and Patricia (Eric) Flenniken. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cromer W. Smith, Sr., and Pearl Smith, his brother Matthew Smith, his sister Dorothy Carroll, his brother in law Samuel Longsworth, and his beloved grandson Charles Wooten. A private service was held for the family and a



celebration of Cromer's life will be held in the spring. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the care



givers and nurses of Hospice of Miami Valley and Home Care Assistance for the loving quality of the care they lavished on the Smith family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley or Enon Knob Prairie UCC. www.adkinsfuneral.com.

