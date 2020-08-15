SMITH, Cheryl L. Cheryl L. Smith, 66, of S. Charleston, passed away August 13, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born August 9, 1954, in Circleville, OH, the daughter of George O. and Helen L. (Heffner) Smith. Cheryl had worked at Morris Bean and Yamada. Survivors include ten siblings, Gary (Mary) Smith, David (Judy) Smith, Linda Reisinger, Steve (Kay) Smith, Tom Smith, Mark (Becky) Smith, Doug (Kyleene) Smith, Terry (Amy) Smith, Greg (Karen) Smith, Beth (Ric) Harting; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenny Smith; sister-in-law, Melinda Smith; and brother-in-law, Joe Reisinger. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

