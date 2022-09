SMITH, Carmelita Marie



Age 75, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Saturday, September 24, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Woodland Cemetery.