SMITH, Calvin

SMITH, Jr. Calvin



Age 61, passed away of



COVID-19 on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 30, 1959, the son of Calvin Smith, Jr. and Dorothy (Lifka) Lagedrost. Calvin was raised and lived his life in Lindenwald, Ohio.



Calvin graduated from Garfield High School in 1978 with vocational schooling. He enlisted in the United States Army, 1978-1982, and was stationed in Germany. Returning from his service, Calvin was employed as a carpenter. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Calvin was a vintage car enthusiast and a skilled fisherman but enjoyed teaching his grandsons to appreciate the sport most of all.



Survivors include his son, Staff Sergeant Brent Smith (Katy); his grandsons, Talon and Gavin; his mom, Dorothy Lagedrost; his siblings, Ava (John) Liver, John Smith, William (Melissa) Smith, Richard (Leonel) Smith; nieces and nephew; great-nieces and great-nephews; his like-a-son Clinton Turner; and great friend Scott Sams.



He was preceded in death by his father Calvin Smith, Jr., his sister Sheila Stockton, brother James Smith and sister-in-law Sandy Smith.



Funeral services will be offered at 1:00 pm Wednesday at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12 noon to 1 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.

