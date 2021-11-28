SMITH, Burton A.



Burton A. Smith, "Butch", age 85, of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton after a brief illness.



He was born November 21, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio. Butch was a graduate of Centerville City Schools. He worked for Dayton Power and Light, retiring in 1993.



He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Shirley Smith in 1997. Butch is



survived by his current wife, Carol Smith; children, Rhonda (Mike) Walker, Larry (Melanie) Smith and Lance Smith; grandchildren, Tyler Walker, Shelby (Travis) Farrell, Abigail and



Emily Walker, Joshua (Chelsea) and Jeremy Smith, Cody



(Emilie) Smith and Caitlyn (Ian) Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Devin and Riley Smith, and Abram Smith.



Butch was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and camping. He loved collecting old fishing lures, fishing poles, and watching YouTube videos of his grandsons, Josh and Jeremy racing BMX. He also loved watching NASCAR, and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, much to the dismay of his UK loving grandson, Tyler. His grandson, Cody was also only a phone call away. Butch cherished his visits with his granddaughters, Shelby, Caitlyn, Abby and Emily. He had an intense love for his family, but was also the most stubborn man on earth.



Private graveside services for immediate family will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Butch's life will be on Tuesday, November 30th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Deer Run Lodge, 10488 Dayton Cincinnati Pike, Miamisburg, OH 45342.



Donations in his memory can be made to: Buff Weidner Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Farmers and Merchants Bank, 41 S. First St., Miamisburg, OH 45342.



Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

