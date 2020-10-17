SMITH, Boyd A. Boyd A. Smith, 90, lifelong resident of Monroe, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Cincinnati on August 28, 1930, to parents Austin and Beulah (Boyd) Smith. Boyd was a very involved member of the Monroe community. He worked at the Monroe branch of First National Bank, was a member of the Monroe Lion's Club and lifelong member of Monroe Presbyterian Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Boyd enjoyed gardening and especially tending to his tomato plants. Mr. Smith is survived by his daughters, Kim (Doug) Smith King, Kathy Smith & Jennifer (Ted) Tomilson; five grandchildren, Jay (Sherri) King, Kristin Kelsey, Scott Tomilson, Rachel Tomilson & Kayla Tomilson; three great-grandchildren, Graham, Rowan & Linnea Kelsey; and many other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Lee (Collinsworth) Smith; and his parents. The family welcomes everyone to join them for visitation on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at North Monroe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Historical Society, P.O. Box 82, Monroe, Ohio 45050 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

