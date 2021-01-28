SMITH, Bonnie S.



78, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 26, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 31, 1942, the daughter of Harold Lee & W. Louise (Moody) Newman. She loved going to school where she was a member of the band, was a member of National Honor Society and received the May B. Miller Scholarship, a full scholarship to Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing. After graduating in 1962 and receiving her RN,



Bonnie worked in various areas of nursing, but mostly in L & D at Community Hospital. After retiring from there she worked part time for Dr. Joseph Hazel for 9 years. She is survived by her husband, Fred A. Smith, Jr.; her three sons, Keith Allen & Annie Smith, Darren Lee & Stephanie Smith, Lance Newman & Misty Smith; daughter, Melanie Marie & Keven Haffner;



eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph & Shar Newman and three nephews. Bonnie loved spending time with her family more than anything and also enjoyed swimming, reading, playing the piano, and singing in the choir. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday in Springfield Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one-hour prior in the church beginning at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

