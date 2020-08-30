SMITH, Beverly A. Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Kettering Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James E. Smith, her parents, Edwin and Pauline (Milligan) Paul, a brother, Gary Paul, and her son, Scott Smith. She is survived by her sister, Jean Paul-Ballmann, son Mark Smith, daughter, Shelly Martin-Kelly (John) and daughter, Susan Nelson (Mark); grandchildren, Christina Bowker, Sarah Jo Gregory (Doug), Emily Dibble (Jay), Bryanna Nelson and Dakota Nelson; great-grandchildren, Christopher Bowker, Sawyer Dibble, Cora Dibble, Emma Gregory and many nieces and nephews. Beverly retired from Miami Valley Hospital with a 30+ year career she worked as a certified Health Unit Coordinator for many years. She also worked in the Trauma Clinic as well as Patient Relations. Beverly dearly loved her family and always looked forward to family get-togethers at holidays and birthdays. She had a fabulous sense of humor and enjoyed gardening, music of all varieties and singing. She loved her pets especially her dogs. She enjoyed sports playing a little softball and bowling in her younger days. She loved cheering for the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. She loved her grandchildren and encouraged them all to explore life and pursue their dreams to the fullest. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother loving us for who we were individually while keeping the family ties around us all. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff members in the ER and SICU at Kettering Hospital for the great care she received while there. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff members at Social Row Transitional Care for their excellent care especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when family was not permitted to visit. A private Memorial Service by family invitation only will take place Wednesday, September 2, 2020., Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel.

