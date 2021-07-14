journal-news logo
SMITH, Annabelle

SMITH, Annabelle

Annabelle Smith, age 99, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Smith. She was also preceded by her parents, Guy and Mabel Alexander, two brothers, and one sister. She is survived by three children: Carol and

husband Larry Snyder, Patti and husband Jeff Mohr, and Dann and wife Erin Smith. Seven grandchildren also survive her: Vicki (Mark) Faulkner, Kevin Edwards, Kelly (Billy) Schmidt, Chris Smith, Jack Smith, Alex (Emily) Mohr, and Anna (Ronnie) Casey, as do eight great-grandchildren: Alec, Maddie, Jakob, Matt, Nate, Sully, Elijah, Raelynn, and another who is "on the way". A native of Dayton, Annabelle was known widely for her sweet spirit and the kindness she always showed to

others. Her family was the most important thing in her life; once you knew Annabelle, you loved her. Annabelle and

Leroy were married February 26, 1945, and enjoyed 59 years of marriage together prior to his passing in January 2004.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 11 AM

until 1 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Annabelle's son-in-law, Dr. Jeff Mohr will officiate her funeral at 1 PM Thursday, July 15, 2021. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery following the

funeral. Condolences for the family can be made at


