SMITH, Anita

SMITH (Arnett), Anita



Age 87, of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was born on January 30, 1935, in Salyersville, KY, to the late Ophia and Jolly Arnett. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Smith and grandson, Chris. Anita is



survived by her children, Marlene and Ed Joyce, Teresa and Dan Hensley, Gary and Joy Johnson, Steve and Sheila Smith, Junior and Helen Smith; special niece, Connie and Bill Driver; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren with another one on the way. Anita graduated from Lees College in Jackson, KY, in 1953 and retired from GM in 1988. She had a great life enjoying the things that truly mattered; spending time with her family, friends and traveling. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Anita will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

