SMART, Sandra Ann



80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born on May 29, 1941, in Dayton, the daughter of Dorothy and Daniel Kirchner of Miamisburg, Ohio. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and beloved husband, David L. Smart, who passed away in 2007. Those celebrating her memory are children, spouses and grandchildren, David D. and Betty Smart of Huber Heights, Ohio, Deb and Chris Chickadel, and Gilberto, Giacomo and Gianetta Chickadel of Seattle, Washington, and her siblings Patricia Kirchner of Miamisburg, OH, and Jackie (Jerry) Finney of Carlisle, Ohio, as well as niece, Missy Finney and nephew, Joe Finney. Sandy graduated from Belmont High School in 1959. Her friendships from school were mutual and continued her entire life. Sandy was an executive secretary/bookkeeper for several manufacturing companies in Dayton and Compunet Labs in Moraine. Sandra was also a "Work From Home" bookkeeper long before working from home was the norm. She kept the books for many of her friends' businesses, including real estate, restaurants, and small shops. She worked as long as she possibly could and lived her final years in dignity and comfort at the Landings of Huber Heights. For many years she raised her children and supported her family as well as being an active member of her church, Epiphany Lutheran in Centerville, Ohio. She served as a Stephen Minister Caregiver, partnering with Hospice of Dayton to provide comfort for the terminally ill and their families. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH 45459, with Pastor Barry Scott officiating. Donations may be made to Day City Hospice (daycityhospice.com or 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458) or SICSA (sicsa.org or 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458), two organizations that provided both joy and comfort to her through her many years of life. Sandy's family would like to offer many thanks and much appreciation for the Landings of Huber Heights staff for their remarkable care as well as Day City Hospice who kept her peaceful and comfortable to the end. To share a special memory or message to Sandy's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

