SMALL, Nelda E.



Age 98, passed away on February 20, 2023. She was born on November 17, 1924, in Darke County, Ohio to the late Walter W. and Onda O. (Besecker) Davis. Along with her parents, Nelda was preceded in death by her husband Berman C. Small and siblings Kenneth Davis, Aureda Davis McKibben, and Gerald Davis. She is survived by her loving children, James (Wanda) Small of Phoenix, Arizona, and Bonita Small of Vandalia, and 2 grandchildren. Nelda enjoyed mowing grass and yard work. She was a Cincinnati Reds and sports fan. Private family funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In honor of Nelda, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

