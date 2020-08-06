SMALL, Margaret Catherine Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her residence. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a graduate of Indiana University with a B.S. in Nursing. Margaret's first love was family and being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed many nursing positions and was involved with many clubs and community activities. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald; son, Michael; parents, Dr. Frank & Hazel Cayley; brother, Alvin Cayley; and sister, Frances Klee. Margaret is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Donna & David Fitzgerald and Kathleen Baker; son, Mark Small; granddaughters, Rachel & Sarah Fitzgerald and Cayley Baker; many wonderful nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road (Masks Required) with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association in Margaret's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

