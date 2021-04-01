SMALL, Joseph

SMALL, DDS, Dr. Joseph



Dr. Joseph Small, DDS, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born to Joseph and Sophia (Huber) Small, on August 4th, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Dr. Small was a graduate of Butler University and Case Western Dental School. He had a dental practice in Middletown, from which he had been retired for some time. A member of the Sigma Xi Club Science Honors Committee, he had a lifelong commitment to science, learning, teaching, art, and



parenthood. Volunteer at H.E.A.L., Middfest and extraordinary Band Dad. He was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God, Emmaeus, and a truly godly man.



Joseph, a devoted husband, is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Dr. Diana Small. Also surviving him are his two sons, Joseph and Christopher; brother, William (Bonnie) Small;



sister, Helen Havlin, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.



He was a shining beacon of light into the lives of everyone who knew and loved him, and a thoughtful and loving man who deeply cared for his wife and two sons, whom he raised with unswerving dedication. He loved a good joke, and a bad one too. He adored animals, and especially his two Shelties, River and Leo. He was a faithful and dedicated man of God, possessing a true servant's heart: a constant source of



blessings and always there ready with a helping hand. He will be sorely missed.



Visitation will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Stratford Heights Church of God from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Celebration of Life Services will follow at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Ray Phillips



officiating. Memorial contributions in his honor may be



directed to Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



