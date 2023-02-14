SLYGH, Harry R.



Age 91, passed away on February 10, 2023. He was born in Lima, Ohio, on May 21, 1931, the son of Harry L. and Icy A. "Polly" (Marshall) Slygh, and moved to Springfield in 1942. Harry was a 1949 graduate of Springfield High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict. Harry retired from Wright-Patterson AFB in August of 1986, after 30 years of service. He loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States in his motorhome. Harry is survived by his wife, Mary Slygh; four children, Kim Slygh, Kathy (Dave) Long, Kristi Slygh and Randy (Carrie) Slygh; two step-sons, Robert and James Madder; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his siblings. A private inurnment will be held at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Harry's name to Wreaths Across America. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of serving the Slygh family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



