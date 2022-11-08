journal-news logo
SLUSSER, Norman

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SLUSSER, Jr., Norman E. "Norm"

Norman "Norm" E. Slusser, Jr., age 70, of Centerville, OH, and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 11th. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

