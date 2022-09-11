SLUSSER, Marguerite M.



Age 99, of Germantown, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in North Charleston, SC, with loving family by her side. She was born in Rockport, IN, on May 22, 1923, to the late Mary Gertrude (Wetzel) and Leo Adolphus Wathen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Billy Slusser; a granddaughter, Mary Slussler; a great-granddaughter, Verity Whiteman; 4 brothers, Bud, James, Freddie and Eugene Wathen; a sister, Mary Wathen. Marguerite is survived by her children, Sonny (Irene) Slusser, Rita Smallwood, Denny (Melary) Slusser, Donny (Hilda) Slusser, Danny (Julie) Slusser, Teresa Rodriguez, Linda (Charles) James, Nancy (Joe) Shattuck, Anita (Mario) Rodriguez, Darrell (Pamela) Slusser, Loretta (Greg) England, Kevin (Marlynn) Slusser; 33 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Charles (Shelia) Wathen; 2 sisters, Carolyn "Cookie" Knight, and Dolores "Lori" Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6891 Weaver Rd., at 12:15 p.m., with Fr. Francis Tandoh Celebrant. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital at st.judes.org. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

