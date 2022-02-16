SLIVINSKI, William Allen "Ski"



Age 75, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Saturday,



February 12, 2022. Ski was born on June 25, 1946, to the late William Charles and Mary Helen Slivinski. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol (who deserves a gold medal); children, William C. (Shawnda) Slivinski, Cari (Bob) Behr, and Kurt Slivinski; grandchildren, Dylan (Emma), David and Kelli Slivinski, and Sam Behr; sister, Sandy Mitchell; numerous extended family throughout Dayton, including his close cousin, Pete Slivinski. Ski was a 1964 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, from which he had many lasting friendships. Ski joined the U.S.



Marine Corp right out of high school where he did a tour in Vietnam with the VMO-6 Helicopter Squadron. Ski joined the Kettering Police Department in July 1968. He worked for the city for over 47 years, 26 years as a patrolmen, and as a civilian jailer until his retirement in 2016. He was F.O.P. President for eight years, 1983-1991. Ski loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, fishing, his boat, going to the lake, and his special times with family and friends. He loved to discuss politics and debate



current issues. Known for having strong opinions, his family and friends never needed to wonder what he thought. To know him was to love him. Family will greet friends 4-8PM on Friday, February 18, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30PM on Saturday, February 19, at the funeral home. Ski will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, THANK A VETERAN! Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

