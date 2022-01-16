SLIVER, Charles Russell



"Rusty"



61 of Dayton, OH, passed away quietly as he slept, Monday, January 10, 2022, in his home in Dayton. On June 8, 1960, he was born to the late Charles E. "Ed" Sliver and JoAnn (Sliver) Belton. Rusty is survived by his mother, JoAnn Belton of



Dayton, OH, and stepmother, Nancy C. Sliver of Casa Grande, AZ; Brothers Scott Sliver



(Rusty's guardian) and Morgan Sliver; Sisters, Cheryl (Norman) Naas, Cindy (David) Biggs, Ann (Ken) Dahlin, and Scarlett (Daniel) Wells; Stepbrothers Lincoln (Deidra) Davis; and Grant (Kathy) Davis: He also had numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Rusty was born with a rare genetic disorder, Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome. He was loved by many who knew him and cared for him over the course of his life. Rusty was not expected to live beyond his teenage years, much less to age 61. Rusty enjoyed watching the movie "Dumb and Dumber", and TV shows "Hee Haw" and "M*A*S*H." In his younger years, rusty also participated in the Special Olympics. He loved baked beans, mashed potatoes, anything sweet, coffee, McDonald's shakes, and Pepsi (just like his father.) The Sliver family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Graceworks Enhanced Living (Graceworks Lutheran Services) for the loving environment and care they provided for Rusty over the past fourteen years. Before that, Rusty lived at Montgomery Developmental Center (MDC) in Huber Heights, OH, and several other group homes and facilities, including Orient State Institute, where Rusty resided for much of his childhood and adolescent years. Rusty has now entered his eternal rest in the Presence of our Father in



Heaven. He is now free from the disabilities with which he lived during his time on this earth. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 21 with a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940



Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439, followed by a procession to Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria where Rusty will be laid to rest with a brief graveside ceremony, Pastor Scott Sliver presiding.

