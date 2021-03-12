SLIFE, Louis Allen



Louis Allen Slife, age 81, of Dayton, and formerly of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Hearth and Home of Vandalia. He was born in Dayton on April 28, 1939, the son of Claude Irvin and Rosemarie (Good) Slife. He was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and a



veteran on the U.S. Navy. He worked for the City of Dayton as a Police officer and then a Data Processing Manager. He



retired after 32 years. He loved to golf.



He is survived by his daughter Julie (Mike) Huddleson; son Scott (Briana) Slife; grandchildren Megan Huddleson, Nicholas Huddleson, Trinity Slife, Madison Slife, Austin Slife, Aryana Slife and Elena Slife; sister Marie Brock and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years Phyllis Slife in 2014; brothers Bill, Dick, Claude, Carl and Jim Slife; and sisters Flo Wells and Kitty Jones.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louis' memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

