SLEESMAN, Rick Allen



Rick Allen Sleesman, 60, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on



February 6, 1961, to parents, Harold and Carol (McCord) Sleesman. Rick had been a Store Director with Target



Corporation for 37 years. He was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John Church. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda (Goodman) Sleesman; daughters, Justina Sleesman and Elayna (Daniel) Romine; brother, Randy (Robin) Sleesman; sisters, Cindy (Jim) Fortman and Kim (Paul) Hite; and a granddaughter, Madelyn Romine. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 23, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd.



(at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of



Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com