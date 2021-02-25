SLEDGE, Lillie



96, of Dayton, fell asleep in death on Feb 15, 2021. Born to the late Ambus and Lolly Fuller in Alabama. Lillie took joy in taking care of her husband, raising her children and other domestic duties. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Luke Baptist Church. Lillie is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Sledge; sons, Kenneth, Oliver, Willie and Eddie Sledge; grandson, Dion Sledge and granddaughter, Sharica Sledge. She leaves to cherish her memory, her caretaker and devoted only daughter, Lillya Branham; sons, Johnny (Valerie), Arthur



(Linda), Ambus (Mildred); daughters-in-law, Jeanette



(Kenneth Sr.), Caroline (Eddie) Sledge and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Walk Through Visitation, Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service



follows at 11 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.



