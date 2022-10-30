SLEDD, Herbert M.



Herbert M. Sledd, 93, of Beavercreek formally of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born June 2, 1929, the son of Hercial and Allie Sledd. Herbert graduated high school in Brewster, Ohio, where he was captain of both the football and basketball team. He later served on the Brewster School Board. Herbert was a hard worker, starting as a paperboy, then Nickles Bakery and later worked as an accountant for Wheeling Lake Erie Railroad, which became the Nickel Plate Railroad, where he served as a fireman. In 1954 he began working for Prudential Insurance Company, where he held many management positions and retired in 1988. After retirement he worked as a realtor and taught insurance classes at Hondras College until he was 80 years old. While living in Northeast Ohio, Herbert was a member of the Justus United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school, ushered and served as a greeter. He was also a member of First Christian Church in Springfield, where he served as an usher, greeter and was also part of the Loyal Bereans Sunday school class. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Tim Rice; two grandchildren, Michael (Cassandra) Rice and Allison (Nick) Custar; three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Ethan Rice and Madison Custar as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Herbert is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ruth M. Sledd; a son, David Sledd and Herbert's siblings: Lathel Sledd, Geneva Sledd and Eileen Sledd. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor David Augustus officiating. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Private entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park for family only. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



