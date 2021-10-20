SLATON, Donald T.



Age 92 of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away October 14, 2021, at home. He was of the Baptist and Presbyterian faith and was a graduate from Stivers High School and attended Sinclair College of Dayton, Ohio.



Donald married Helen Louise Schlangen January 2, 1948. He retired from Christmas Lumbar Company after 22 years of



service as a buyer and manager and was also a builder in



Dayton, Ohio, and Lieutenant Commander for the United States Power Squadron of Dayton where he taught advanced piloting. Donald enjoyed boating, camping, baseball, military history and East Tennessee. Preceded in death by wife Helen Slaton, son Gerald L. Slaton, parents Rose Clark and Toney Cleophus Slaton, step-father Idyle Roark Clark, brother Harold A. Slaton. Survived by daughter Donna Slaton of Jacksonville, FL, and his dogs Suzy and Carmen, cousins, Diane Taylor



Roberts and Marilyn Delgado. Special friends; Walter and



Gloria Gaines, Dr. Thomas Clary and Debbie, George and Joan Nelis, Connie Nelis, Jerry and Estelle Sheffield, Karen Bonham, Stephanie "Ethyl" Dowell, and Tony Brown. The family will



receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday,



October 21, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN, with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m., Pastor Jeff Jenkins



officiating. Burial at 3:00 p.m. in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Slaton Family.



