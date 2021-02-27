SKROBOT, Jaime Kathryn



Age 59, passed away from a long battle with many illnesses on February 23, 2021. Jaime was born on April 4, 1961, in Easton, PA, to Charles and Barabara Buenning. Former employee of National City Bank and Salomon Smith Barney, turned homemaker. Survived by her husband, Gregory L. Skrobot; children, Peter D. Skrobot, Evan M. Skrobot, and Caris B. Skrobot; brother, Charles A. Buenning, Jr. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to House of Bread or AA of Dayton.



On Sunday, February 28, 2021, viewing 2 pm-4 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Monday, March 1, 2021, the funeral mass will be held at 10 am at St Henry Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton OH, 45449. Followed with being laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

