SKINNER, Velma Fay



Velma "Fay" Skinner, age 85, moved away to her new



heavenly home on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Berkeley Square Retirement Village. Fay was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 10, 1936. She was preceded in death by her



mother, Elva (Hornsby)



Zimmerman (1913-1938) and



father, Sherrard William



"Bill" Zimmerman (1912-1998).



Following her mother's death in 1938, she was raised by her grandmother, Mary Zimmerman, until the age of ten and then by her aunt, Emma (Hornsby) Lyttle (1908-1988) and



uncle Dishman Lyttle (1908-1992). She was employed by the Florida Department of Transportation until her retirement in 2002. Once retired she moved back to Ohio. Fay's life was



devoted to her family and friends. She was a dedicated



member of the Princeton Pike Church of God, where she loved to fellowship and worship with her "Church Family". She will be missed by her family, sister, Shirley Dawsey; niece, Renee (Greg) Flick; nephew, Chris Flick; and great-niece and



nephews, Miles, Morgan, and Max Flick. Funeral service will be held at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM at the



funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Berkeley Square Retirement Village



and Queen City Hospice for their compassion and care.



Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

