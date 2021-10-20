journal-news logo
X

SKINNER, Velma

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SKINNER, Velma Fay

Velma "Fay" Skinner, age 85, moved away to her new

heavenly home on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Berkeley Square Retirement Village. Fay was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 10, 1936. She was preceded in death by her

mother, Elva (Hornsby)

Zimmerman (1913-1938) and

father, Sherrard William

"Bill" Zimmerman (1912-1998).

Following her mother's death in 1938, she was raised by her grandmother, Mary Zimmerman, until the age of ten and then by her aunt, Emma (Hornsby) Lyttle (1908-1988) and

uncle Dishman Lyttle (1908-1992). She was employed by the Florida Department of Transportation until her retirement in 2002. Once retired she moved back to Ohio. Fay's life was

devoted to her family and friends. She was a dedicated

member of the Princeton Pike Church of God, where she loved to fellowship and worship with her "Church Family". She will be missed by her family, sister, Shirley Dawsey; niece, Renee (Greg) Flick; nephew, Chris Flick; and great-niece and

nephews, Miles, Morgan, and Max Flick. Funeral service will be held at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM at the

funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Berkeley Square Retirement Village

and Queen City Hospice for their compassion and care.

Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Constable, Edward
2
BACHMANN, Henry
3
HUMPHREY, David
4
LYLE, Ramona
5
LONG, Lorna
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top