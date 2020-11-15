SKINNER, Stuart K.



Stuart K. Skinner, 67, passed away November 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Julia



Skinner. He is survived by his brother Brady (Kim); sister Donalda (Paul); uncle Jerry;



nieces and nephews, Megan (Chris), Keith (Katie), Sara (Chris) and Sean; great-nieces and nephews, Bella, Charlie, Gabe and Graham; his



four-legged buddy, Zeke; and many friends. Over the years he found great joy spending time at the family's cottage in Tobermory, Ontario, performing magic tricks for his nieces and nephews, and walking Zeke in Centerville's Grant Park. Stuart's life will be honored in a private ceremony at 2pm ET on November 20, 2020. For information about streaming the ceremony, please visit newcomerdayton.com this week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Bruce District Parks Association (friendsofthebruce.ca).

