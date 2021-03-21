SKINNER, Gene



Age 85 of Dayton, passed away on March 14, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on December 18, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Edna Skinner. Gene is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Skinner; daughter, Joyce Skinner; grandson, Joe (Lauren) Schippers; six great-grandchildren; three siblings, Mary Lou, Jim (Pam), and Fred (Denise); sister-in-law, Linda (David). He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Gathering of family and friends will be held on March 23, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home-Kettering Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital or Hospice of



Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

