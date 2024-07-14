Skillman, Sylvia Kay "Katy"



Sylvia Kay "Katy" Skillman of Arcade, NY passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at her residence at the age of 78.



She was born on June 11, 1946 in Anderson, IN and was the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Lorene) Griffin.



She was a Registered Nurse and was the head of the clinic at Cedarville University in Ohio. She was also a member of Central Baptist Church in Yorkshire, NY and enjoyed to read.



She is survived by her children: Charles (Elissa) Skillman of Arcade, NY and Charlotte (Jordan) Forseth of Vancouver, BC as well as six grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Jon Skillman.



There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10am at Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Rd., Yorkshire, NY 14173 will Pastor Ben Phillips officiating.



