Skelton, Harlan Lee



Harlan Lee Skelton, age 96, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Oakwood Village. He was born April 19, 1927 in Salt Sulpher Springs, WV son of John Milton and Lula Mae Skelton. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Norma Jean Little and wife of 16 months, Margaret J. Watkins. He is survived by children: Connie Adkins (Tom) Kennedy, Donna "Jeanni" (Blaine) Strome, Steve (Suzie) Skelton and Cindi (Kurt) Feldner; grandchildren: Jeff (Tammy) Adkins, Kristi Rossitto, Jodi Null, Andrea (Tim) Sindledecker, Patrick (Jennifer) Skelton, Jessica (Travis) Hoffman, Wesley (Danielle) Feldner and Katie (Chris) Webb; great-grandchildren: JR (Jessica) Foster, Chris (Lorena) Foster, Darian Rossitto, Jordan (Will) Foreman, Miyah Rossitto, Cody and Baili Null, Avery and Annajean Sindledecker, Madison and Reagan Hoffman, Isabella, Audra and Micah Feldner, Natalie, Ellie, Harper and Brooklyn Webb; great-great grandchildren: Brynn, Elliott and Kathrynn Foster, Brooks and Lainey Foster, Callan Rossitto, Louis Foreman, and Jonah Kelly; brother: John L. Skelton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James, Howard and Alfred Skelton and sister Ruth Pence, special friends, Clarence (Slim) Appling and Margia Appling, and son-in-law, Eddie Adkins. Harlan was a member of Church of Christ in Christian Union in London, Ohio for over 60 years. He lived life to the fullest by enjoying time with his family, serving the Church, playing guitar, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and piloting small aircrafts. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. In his latter years, he lived at Oakwood Village, where he served as a new resident ambassador, played cards and games, and shared his culinary skills with many of his fellow residents and the staff. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Newson Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral