Skeens, Susie L.



August 21, 1931-July 9, 2024



Susie was born in Irad, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Blaine High School in Blaine, Kentucky and completed her Business College of two years at Miami Jacobs, Dayton, Ohio.



She was married to her beloved husband Morris Skeens aka Marvin on July 24, 1956, in Louisa, Kentucky.



She was an avid reader and loved to connect with people and help them along life's way.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints since 1962.



Susie is survived by a cousin Katrina Perry, who was like a daughter she never had, along with numerous friends and neighbors.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years and is now reunited with her husband, family and friends.



