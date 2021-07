SKAGGS, Luann



Luann Skaggs, a phenomenal woman of many trades, retired from Eby Brown, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was surrounded by her loving family. Luann is survived by her children; Fanta Marie Avery and Melvina



Tanisha Colquitt and her siblings; Linda Freeman, Vinnie Weber, Micheal and Robin Skaggs, Deena Pimientea (Frank), James and Judy Skaggs, Valire Trussell (David) and



David (Carol) Skaggs and many nieces and nephews including special nephew; Brian Dilts. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Cierra Woods, Yvonnta (Brianna) Armstrong,



Damond Armstrong, Richard Crosswhite, Montavio Avery,



Mysa'n Avery and great grandchildren; Emilia Armstrong, Matai Avery and Emaree Armstrong. She is preceded in death by her parents; Jerry and Betty Skaggs, her children; Yvonne Nicole Armstrong, Richard Damond Armstrong, son-in-law; Marlon Antone Avery as well as her siblings; Evelyn McNeely, Bud Skaggs, Marsha Smith and Beverly Cardosa. Luann was born in Urbana, Ohio, on February 4, 1966, to Jerry and Betty (Holland) Skaggs. She graduated from Urbana High School. She met Richard Armstrong and raised four beautiful children. She was a devoted mother to her children and many others. Anyone who met her would never doubt her character or her soulful home cooked meals. Everyone knew this because she opened her heart and home to so many. "Maw Maw" (Mama Lou) is and always will be an astonishing woman, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and so much more to so many. A special thank you to a close family friend Shikira Mcwahorter RN and first responders at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Private services will be held for Luann's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences maybe shared at



