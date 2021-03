SKAGGS, Dale A.



Age 62, of Springfield, passed away February 27, 2021,



at Allen View Healthcare



Center. He was born December 20, 1958, in Springfield, son of the late Ina (Bauer) and Floyd Skaggs, Jr. Survivors include four children, Dale Street,



Steven Skaggs, Amanda Skaggs, and Matt Skaggs;



several grandchildren; siblings, Floyd Skaggs, Valerie Whited, Melody Dever, and Penny



Danish; and several nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.