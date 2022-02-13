SIZEMORE, Robert



Robert Sizemore age 90 of Hamilton passed away February 3, 2022. Born in Perry County, KY, on June 15, 1931, to McKinley and Lucy (Combs) Sizemore. He attended Hamilton City Schools, served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War honorably discharged in 1954 when he went to work for Champion Papers. He lived for "long weekends" camping, fishing and RV road trips. Hobbies were Gin Rummy and Golf. He married Lucille (Trigger) in 1973 and after they retired from Champion they traveled the country in their motor home and wintered many years in Brownsville, TX. Bob is survived by his sons, Bob (Sue), Mike (Cheryl), Richard; daughter-in-law, Carol; step-son, Greg (Daunita) Wells; grandchildren, Angela, Jillian, Shelley, Hannah, Leisl, Caleb, Benjamin, Abraham, Tara, Lucy, Craig, Kayla and Kyle; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his boys, Janet Becker; wife Lucille; all 8 siblings; son Ronald; step-son, Tom Wells. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

