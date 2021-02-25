SIZEMORE, Dessie B.



Age 91, of Franklin, OH, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at her residence. Dessie was born in Portsmouth, OH, on November 8, 1929, to the late Chester and Lula (Taylor) Wisecup. She was formerly employed by LaComedia and Meyer's. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Alexander; her second husband, John Sizemore; her brothers, Charles Wisecup, Frank Wisecup, Joe Wisecup; her sister, Juanita Proctor. Dessie is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Sam) Updyke, Jeri (Sam) Morgan; her grandchildren, Sam (Jordann) Morgan, Jr, Leslie Morgan, Benjamin (Julie) Updyke, Marcus (Teresa) Updyke; her great-grandchildren, Henry, Linus, Oscar, Beatrice and Dale. A



Memorial Service will be held, 11am Friday, February 26, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH.



