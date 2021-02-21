X

SIPOS, Warren

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SIPOS, Warren G.

Age 73, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1947, in

Dayton, OH, to William and Esther (Myers) Sipos. He served our country during the

Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Rich. He work for General Electric for 25 years and retired as an x-ray technician. Warren is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn (Tyhurst) Sipos; daughter, Jodi (Dean) Riley; grandchildren, Kellilee and Rick; great-granddaughter, Lauryn; sister, Phyllis Speers. He is preceded in death by his parents, and cousin, John Myers. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.