SIPOS, Warren G.



Age 73, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1947, in



Dayton, OH, to William and Esther (Myers) Sipos. He served our country during the



Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Rich. He work for General Electric for 25 years and retired as an x-ray technician. Warren is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn (Tyhurst) Sipos; daughter, Jodi (Dean) Riley; grandchildren, Kellilee and Rick; great-granddaughter, Lauryn; sister, Phyllis Speers. He is preceded in death by his parents, and cousin, John Myers. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at



